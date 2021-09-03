 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 4, Parkway West 0
12Final
Marquette224
Parkway West000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette2-00-04/13/1
Parkway West0-30-00/08/3
MarquetteGA
Carter Van Buskirk (#10, Sr.)11
Alex Hohlen (#11, Sr.)11
Colin Imig (#7, Jr.)10
Almedin Muratovic (#14, Sr.)10

