Box: Marquette 5, Jefferson City 2
Box: Marquette 5, Jefferson City 2

12Final
Marquette055
Jefferson City112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette11-35-119/114/1
Jefferson City1-30-04/010/1
MarquetteGA
Chase Landmann (#3, Sr.)11
Aaron Rapp (#18, Sr.)10
Almedin Muratovic (#14, Sr.)10
Andrew Elias (#22, Sr.)10
Anthony Rolando (#16, Jr.)10
Carter Van Buskirk (#10, Sr.)01
Alex Hohlen (#11, Sr.)01
Grant Buer (#12, So.)01
Thomas Miltchev (#5, Sr.)01

Jefferson City
Individual stats have not been reported.

