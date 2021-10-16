Box: Marquette 5, Jefferson City 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Marquette
|0
|5
|5
|Jefferson City
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|11-3
|5-1
|19/1
|14/1
|Jefferson City
|1-3
|0-0
|4/0
|10/1
|Marquette
|G
|A
|Chase Landmann (#3, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Aaron Rapp (#18, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Almedin Muratovic (#14, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Andrew Elias (#22, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Anthony Rolando (#16, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Van Buskirk (#10, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Alex Hohlen (#11, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Grant Buer (#12, So.)
|0
|1
|Thomas Miltchev (#5, Sr.)
|0
|1
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
|Jefferson City
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.