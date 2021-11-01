Box: Marquette 6, Parkway South 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Parkway South
|1
|0
|1
|Marquette
|3
|3
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|8-14
|2-4
|29/1
|58/3
|Marquette
|14-4
|6-1
|46/2
|16/1
|Parkway South
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Marquette
|G
|A
|Carter Van Buskirk (#10, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Alex Hohlen (#11, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Will Bratton (#4, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Aaron Rapp (#18, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Harrison Fleming (#15, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Almedin Muratovic (#14, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Fledderjohn (#19, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Andrew Elias (#22, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Anthony Rolando (#16, Jr.)
|0
|1
