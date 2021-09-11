Box: Marquette (Wisconsin) 1, Chaminade 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Marquette (Wisconsin)
|1
|0
|1
|Chaminade
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette (Wisconsin)
|0-0
|0-0
|1/1
|1/1
|Chaminade
|2-1
|0-0
|8/8
|5/5
|Marquette (Wisconsin)
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 2
-
Boys soccer notebook: Desloge doubles up Saturday to help John Burroughs win soccer, football games
-
Grabowski pours in a pair as Francis Howell North hands North Point first loss
-
Freshman's goal lifts St. Dominic over Vianney in season opener
-
Top 10 schedule, results
|Chaminade
|G
|A
|Giovanni Gabriele (#25, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jackson Allen (#21, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.