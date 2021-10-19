Box: Mascoutah 12, Olney Richland County 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Olney Richland County
|1
|0
|1
|Mascoutah
|2
|10
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Olney Richland County
|0-2
|0-0
|1/0
|18/9
|Mascoutah
|15-4
|7-3
|71/36
|24/12
|Olney Richland County
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
|Mascoutah
|G
|A
|Caleb Slago (#9, F, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Matthew Tucker (#5, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Myles Etling (#23, M, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Adam Kowalski (#33, M, Fr.)
|2
|0
|Jamil Green (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Chase Rottmann (#11, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Jackson Daniels (#25, M, Fr.)
|0
|2
|Tommy Fisher (#8, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Gavin Huff (#36, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Michael Scott (#4, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
