Box: Mascoutah 12, Olney Richland County 1
Box: Mascoutah 12, Olney Richland County 1

12Final
Olney Richland County101
Mascoutah21012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Olney Richland County0-20-01/018/9
Mascoutah15-47-371/3624/12
Olney Richland County
Individual stats have not been reported.

MascoutahGA
Caleb Slago (#9, F, Sr.)22
Matthew Tucker (#5, F, Sr.)30
Myles Etling (#23, M, Sr.)21
Adam Kowalski (#33, M, Fr.)20
Jamil Green (#7, M, Sr.)11
Chase Rottmann (#11, M, So.)10
Jackson Daniels (#25, M, Fr.)02
Tommy Fisher (#8, D, Sr.)10
Gavin Huff (#36, M, So.)01
Michael Scott (#4, D, Jr.)01

