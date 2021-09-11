Box: Mascoutah 2, Breese Central 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Breese Central
|0
|1
|1
|Mascoutah
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|1-5
|0-1
|12/2
|14/2
|Mascoutah
|6-2
|1-1
|30/5
|13/2
|Breese Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Mascoutah
|G
|A
|Caleb Slago (#9, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Matthew Tucker (#5, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
