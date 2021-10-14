 Skip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 2, Civic Memorial 0
Box: Mascoutah 2, Civic Memorial 0

12Final
Mascoutah202
Civic Memorial000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah14-47-359/323/1
Civic Memorial17-46-4107/622/1
MascoutahGA
Jamil Green (#7, M, Sr.)20
Tommy Fisher (#8, D, Sr.)01
Connor Randel (#34, D, Jr.)01

