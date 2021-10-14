Box: Mascoutah 2, Civic Memorial 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Mascoutah
|2
|0
|2
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|14-4
|7-3
|59/3
|23/1
|Civic Memorial
|17-4
|6-4
|107/6
|22/1
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
|Mascoutah
|G
|A
|Jamil Green (#7, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Tommy Fisher (#8, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Connor Randel (#34, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.