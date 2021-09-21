Box: Mascoutah 4, Civic Memorial 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|1
|1
|2
|Mascoutah
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|9-2
|3-2
|52/5
|12/1
|Mascoutah
|10-2
|3-1
|42/4
|17/2
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Mascoutah
|G
|A
|Darian Kucharski (#14, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jamil Green (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Chase Rottmann (#11, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Connor Randel (#34, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Adam Kowalski (#33, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Caleb Slago (#9, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.