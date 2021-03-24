Box: Mater Dei 1, Breese Central 1 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 24, 2021 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 12FinalMater Dei011Breese Central101OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgMater Dei4-00-012/22/0Breese Central1-10-16/13/1 Mater DeiGABrock Rinderer (#3, F, Fr.)10Ethan Deerhake (#19, F, Sr.)01Breese CentralIndividual stats have not been reported. 0 comments Tags 03-24-2021 Stat Mater STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys Soccer Triad blanks Highland to open Mississippi Valley Conference action Mar 16, 2021 TROY, Ill. — Sometimes the ball would careen in random directions when it struck divots and grooves in the grass on Triad High School's soccer… Boys Soccer Recap: Hancock beats Maplewood-RH Mar 15, 2021 Hancock toppled visiting Maplewood-RH 4-0 Monday. Boys Soccer Recap: O'Fallon outlasts Collinsville Mar 16, 2021 O'Fallon defeated Collinsville on penalty kicks Tuesday at Collinsville. The game was tied 2-2 after three overtime periods. Boys Soccer Recap: Bayless topples Brentwood Mar 15, 2021 Bayless toppled Brentwood 5-1 Monday at Brentwood. Boys Soccer Box: Hancock 4, Maplewood-RH 0 Mar 15, 2021 12FinalMaplewood-RH000Hancock004 Boys Soccer Box: Father McGivney 4, Maryville Christian 3 Mar 16, 2021 123FinalFather McGivney2114Maryville Christian2103 Boys Soccer Recap: Mater Dei squeaks by Granite City Mar 20, 2021 Mater Dei slipped past visiting Granite City 2-1 Saturday. Boys Soccer Box: Hazelwood Central 5, Hazelwood East 4 Mar 15, 2021 123FinalHazelwood Central1315Hazelwood East2204 Boys Soccer Recap: Bayless squeaks by Hancock Mar 16, 2021 Ahmed Hodzic scored the only goal to lead Bayless in a 1-0 victory over visiting Hancock Tuesday. Boys Soccer Recap: Collinsville downs Belleville East Mar 18, 2021 Tagg Baker scored from Miguel Gaspar in double overtime to lift Collinsville to a 1-0 victory over Belleville East Thursday at Belleville East.