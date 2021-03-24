 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mater Dei 1, Breese Central 1
0 comments

Box: Mater Dei 1, Breese Central 1

  • 0
12Final
Mater Dei011
Breese Central101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mater Dei4-00-012/22/0
Breese Central1-10-16/13/1
Mater DeiGA
Brock Rinderer (#3, F, Fr.)10
Ethan Deerhake (#19, F, Sr.)01

Breese Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports