Box: Mater Dei 1, Columbia 0
Box: Mater Dei 1, Columbia 0

1234Final
Columbia00000
Mater Dei00011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia11-85-079/439/2
Mater Dei16-50-061/314/1
Mater DeiGA
Lance Goebel (#11, M, Sr.)10

