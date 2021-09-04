 Skip to main content
Box: Mater Dei 2, Breese Central 1
Box: Mater Dei 2, Breese Central 1

12Final
Breese Central011
Mater Dei112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central1-30-06/26/2
Mater Dei5-30-018/49/2
Breese Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

Mater DeiGA
Quin Rackers (#20, M, Sr.)10
Leo Bozelli (#12, F, Sr.)10
Lance Goebel (#11, M, Sr.)01

