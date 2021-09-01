 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mater Dei 2, Centralia, Illinois 0
0 comments

Box: Mater Dei 2, Centralia, Illinois 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Centralia, Illinois000
Mater Dei202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Centralia, Illinois1-10-011/62/1
Mater Dei3-30-015/88/4
Mater DeiGA
Leo Bozelli (#12, F, Sr.)11
Kyle Sternberg (#14, F, Jr.)10
Quin Rackers (#20, M, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News