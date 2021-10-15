Box: Mater Dei 2, Father McGivney 0

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Father McGivney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mater Dei
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|5-14
|0-0
|41/2
|29/1
|Mater Dei
|15-5
|0-0
|60/3
|14/1
-
|Mater Dei
|G
|A
|Hall Triplett (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Leo Bozelli (#12, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Quin Rackers (#20, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
