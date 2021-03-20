 Skip to main content
Box: Mater Dei 2, Granite City 1
Box: Mater Dei 2, Granite City 1

12Final
Granite City001
Mater Dei002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City1-20-04/17/2
Mater Dei4-00-011/43/1
Granite City
Individual stats have not been reported.

Mater DeiGA
Tommy Marron (Sr.)10
Landon Albers (Jr.)10
Quin Rackers (Jr.)01

