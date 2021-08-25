 Skip to main content
Box: Mater Dei 5, Jerseyville 2
12Final
Mater Dei415
Jerseyville112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mater Dei1-10-05/25/2
Jerseyville0-10-02/15/2
Mater Dei
Individual stats have not been reported.

JerseyvilleGA
Zack Wargo (#9, F, Sr.)10
Dax Goetten (#7, M, So.)10
Alexander Hubbell (#12, M, So.)01

News