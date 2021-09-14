Box: Mater Dei 7, Altamont 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Altamont
|0
|0
|0
|Mater Dei
|6
|1
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Altamont
|2-2
|0-0
|8/2
|7/2
|Mater Dei
|6-4
|0-0
|26/6
|11/3
|Mater Dei
|G
|A
|Cade Kramer (#2, M, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Quin Rackers (#20, M, Sr.)
|0
|5
|Leo Bozelli (#12, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Mitchell Broeckling (#22, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jan Zakovsky (#18, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Landon Albers (#16, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
