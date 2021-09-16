Box: Mater Dei 7, Mount Vernon, Illinois 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|Mater Dei
|3
|4
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|1-4
|0-1
|5/1
|12/2
|Mater Dei
|7-4
|0-0
|33/7
|11/2
|Mater Dei
|G
|A
|Quin Rackers (#20, M, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Jan Zakovsky (#18, M, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Brock Rinderer (#3, F, So.)
|2
|0
|Tate Miller (#37)
|1
|0
|Alex Jimenez-Rojas (#17, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Wade Sabo (#21, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Leo Bozelli (#12, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.