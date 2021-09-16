 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mater Dei 7, Mount Vernon, Illinois 0
0 comments

Box: Mater Dei 7, Mount Vernon, Illinois 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Mount Vernon, Illinois000
Mater Dei347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Vernon, Illinois1-40-15/112/2
Mater Dei7-40-033/711/2
Mater DeiGA
Quin Rackers (#20, M, Sr.)22
Jan Zakovsky (#18, M, Sr.)21
Brock Rinderer (#3, F, So.)20
Tate Miller (#37)10
Alex Jimenez-Rojas (#17, M, Jr.)01
Wade Sabo (#21, D, Jr.)01
Leo Bozelli (#12, F, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High School Athletes of the Week: Sept. 16, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/101. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News