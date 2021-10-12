Box: Mater Dei 7, Staunton 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Staunton
|0
|0
|0
|Mater Dei
|4
|3
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|6-13
|3-3
|23/1
|54/3
|Mater Dei
|14-5
|0-0
|58/3
|14/1
|Mater Dei
|G
|A
|Quin Rackers (#20, M, Sr.)
|1
|3
|Jan Zakovsky (#18, M, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Landon Albers (#16, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Leo Bozelli (#12, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Cade Kramer (#2, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Hall Triplett (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Lance Goebel (#11, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
