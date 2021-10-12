 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mater Dei 7, Staunton 0
0 comments

Box: Mater Dei 7, Staunton 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Staunton000
Mater Dei437
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton6-133-323/154/3
Mater Dei14-50-058/314/1
Mater DeiGA
Quin Rackers (#20, M, Sr.)13
Jan Zakovsky (#18, M, Sr.)21
Landon Albers (#16, M, Sr.)11
Leo Bozelli (#12, F, Sr.)11
Cade Kramer (#2, M, Sr.)10
Hall Triplett (#10, M, Sr.)10
Lance Goebel (#11, M, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals pitchers' report cards for 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News