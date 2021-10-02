 Skip to main content
Box: Mater Dei 7, Teutopolis 0
Box: Mater Dei 7, Teutopolis 0

12Final
Teutopolis000
Mater Dei527
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Teutopolis2-10-06/29/2
Mater Dei11-50-044/1112/3
Mater DeiGA
Jan Zakovsky (#18, M, Sr.)20
Cade Kramer (#2, M, Sr.)11
Hall Triplett (#10, M, Sr.)11
Quin Rackers (#20, M, Sr.)10
Mitchell Broeckling (#22, M, Sr.)10
Kyle Sternberg (#14, F, Jr.)10
Ben Cowgill (#9, D, Sr.)01
Lance Goebel (#11, M, Sr.)01
Charles Oliveira (#26, F, Sr.)01

