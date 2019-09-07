Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Breese Central000
Mater Dei011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central2-30-010/211/2
Mater Dei4-10-017/33/1
Mater DeiGA
Luke Albers (#7, Sr.)10
Rafael Gamballi (#29, Jr.)01

