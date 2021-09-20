 Skip to main content
Box: McCluer 2, Hazelwood East 1
Box: McCluer 2, Hazelwood East 1

12Final
Hazelwood East011
McCluer202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East1-40-16/120/3
McCluer2-21-013/210/2
Hazelwood EastGA
Kaleb Strong (#21)10
Elijah Chillers (#6)01

McCluerGA
Donnell Mosley (#2, So.)10
Dieudonne Bashomgoma (Fr.)10
Jorge Morales (#22, Sr.)01
Kevin Estrada (#23, Jr.)01

