Box: McCluer 2, Hazelwood East 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|0
|1
|1
|McCluer
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|1-4
|0-1
|6/1
|20/3
|McCluer
|2-2
|1-0
|13/2
|10/2
|Hazelwood East
|G
|A
|Kaleb Strong (#21)
|1
|0
|Elijah Chillers (#6)
|0
|1
|McCluer
|G
|A
|Donnell Mosley (#2, So.)
|1
|0
|Dieudonne Bashomgoma (Fr.)
|1
|0
|Jorge Morales (#22, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Kevin Estrada (#23, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.