Box: McCluer 5, Hazelwood East 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|McCluer
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hazelwood East
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer
|3-7
|2-2
|24/2
|36/4
|Hazelwood East
|1-12
|0-3
|7/1
|71/7
|McCluer
|G
|A
|Kevin Estrada (#23, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Donnell Mosley (#2, So.)
|1
|1
|Abraham Mendieta George (#14, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Edgar Pintor-Diaz (#16, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Hazelwood East
|Individual stats have not been reported.
