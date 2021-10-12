 Skip to main content
Box: McCluer 5, Hazelwood East 4
12345Final
McCluer130005
Hazelwood East310004
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer3-72-224/236/4
Hazelwood East1-120-37/171/7
McCluerGA
Kevin Estrada (#23, Jr.)12
Donnell Mosley (#2, So.)11
Abraham Mendieta George (#14, Sr.)10
Edgar Pintor-Diaz (#16, Sr.)10

Hazelwood East
Individual stats have not been reported.

