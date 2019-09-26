|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|0
|0
|0
|McCluer
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|2-7
|0-2
|11/1
|44/5
|McCluer
|5-2
|2-0
|24/3
|12/1
|McCluer
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|0
|0
|0
|McCluer
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|2-7
|0-2
|11/1
|44/5
|McCluer
|5-2
|2-0
|24/3
|12/1
|McCluer
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.