Box: McCluer North 2, Hazelwood Central 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|1
|0
|1
|McCluer North
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|4-10
|2-4
|30/2
|62/4
|McCluer North
|1-7
|1-1
|3/0
|44/3
|Hazelwood Central
|G
|A
|Rayon Cunningham (#11, So.)
|1
|0
|Jack Shelton (#5, Fr.)
|0
|1
|McCluer North
|G
|A
|Will Patterson (#10, Jr.)
|2
|0
