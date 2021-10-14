 Skip to main content
Box: McCluer North 2, Hazelwood Central 1
12Final
Hazelwood Central101
McCluer North112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood Central4-102-430/262/4
McCluer North1-71-13/044/3
Hazelwood CentralGA
Rayon Cunningham (#11, So.)10
Jack Shelton (#5, Fr.)01

McCluer NorthGA
Will Patterson (#10, Jr.)20

