Box: McCluer North 3, Hazelwood East 2
Box: McCluer North 3, Hazelwood East 2

12Final
Hazelwood East112
McCluer North123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East1-150-516/182/5
McCluer North2-72-19/146/3
Hazelwood EastGA
Elijah Chillers (#6)11
Daniel Awodeyi (#11)10

McCluer North
Individual stats have not been reported.

