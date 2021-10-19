Box: McCluer North 3, Hazelwood East 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|1
|1
|2
|McCluer North
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|1-15
|0-5
|16/1
|82/5
|McCluer North
|2-7
|2-1
|9/1
|46/3
|Hazelwood East
|G
|A
|Elijah Chillers (#6)
|1
|1
|Daniel Awodeyi (#11)
|1
|0
|McCluer North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
