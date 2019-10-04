|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCluer North
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|6-12
|3-2
|29/2
|56/3
|McCluer North
|4-4
|1-2
|12/1
|20/1
|McCluer North
|G
|A
|Ethan Yost (#3, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Odafe Ochepa (#8, Sr.)
|0
|1
|1
|2
