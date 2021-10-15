Box: Mehlville 1, Clayton 0

|1
|Final
|Clayton
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|7-9
|1-3
|22/1
|27/2
|Mehlville
|12-1
|5-0
|39/2
|9/1
-
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Minel Husic (#3, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
