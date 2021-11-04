Box: Mehlville 2, Cape Notre Dame 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Cape Notre Dame
|0
|1
|1
|Mehlville
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cape Notre Dame
|9-3
|1-0
|53/4
|13/1
|Mehlville
|18-2
|6-0
|71/6
|13/1
|Cape Notre Dame
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
