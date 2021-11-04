 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mehlville 2, Cape Notre Dame 1
0 comments

Box: Mehlville 2, Cape Notre Dame 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Cape Notre Dame011
Mehlville202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cape Notre Dame9-31-053/413/1
Mehlville18-26-071/613/1
Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats have not been reported.

MehlvilleGA
Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Sr.)10
Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)10
Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News