Box: Mehlville 2, Lindbergh 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|4-12
|2-5
|20/1
|29/2
|Mehlville
|14-2
|6-0
|47/2
|10/1
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Endi Rizvic (#7, F, So.)
|0
|1
|Minel Husic (#3, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
