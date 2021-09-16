 Skip to main content
Box: Mehlville 4, Kirkwood 1
Box: Mehlville 4, Kirkwood 1

12Final
Kirkwood101
Mehlville224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood3-21-07/15/1
Mehlville4-00-017/33/1
KirkwoodGA
Will Lichtenberg (Sr.)10
Ryan Petry (Sr.)01

MehlvilleGA
Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)21
Will Raftery (#2, F, Jr.)11
Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)11
Alen Okanovic (#11, D, Jr.)01

