Box: Mehlville 4, Kirkwood 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Kirkwood
|1
|0
|1
|Mehlville
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|3-2
|1-0
|7/1
|5/1
|Mehlville
|4-0
|0-0
|17/3
|3/1
|Kirkwood
|G
|A
|Will Lichtenberg (Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Petry (Sr.)
|0
|1
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Will Raftery (#2, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Alen Okanovic (#11, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
