Box: Mehlville 4, O'Fallon 1
12Final
O'Fallon011
Mehlville224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon10-55-242/320/1
Mehlville7-11-027/23/0
O'Fallon
Individual stats have not been reported.

MehlvilleGA
Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)20
Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Sr.)11
Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)10
Will Raftery (#2, F, Jr.)01
Mirzet Softic (#8, D, Sr.)01
Endi Rizvic (#7, F, So.)01

