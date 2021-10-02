Box: Mehlville 4, O'Fallon 1

|1
|2
|Final
|O'Fallon
|0
|1
|1
|Mehlville
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|10-5
|5-2
|42/3
|20/1
|Mehlville
|7-1
|1-0
|27/2
|3/0
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Will Raftery (#2, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Mirzet Softic (#8, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Endi Rizvic (#7, F, So.)
|0
|1
