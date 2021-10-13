Box: Mehlville 5, Parkway West 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Mehlville
|3
|2
|5
|Parkway West
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|11-1
|4-0
|38/3
|9/1
|Parkway West
|5-10
|2-3
|15/1
|24/2
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Will Raftery (#2, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Cade Harper (#13, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Owen Foppe (#5, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
|Parkway West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.