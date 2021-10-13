 Skip to main content
Box: Mehlville 5, Parkway West 1
12Final
Mehlville325
Parkway West011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mehlville11-14-038/39/1
Parkway West5-102-315/124/2
MehlvilleGA
Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)21
Will Raftery (#2, F, Jr.)11
Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)10
Cade Harper (#13, M, Jr.)10
Owen Foppe (#5, D, Jr.)01

Parkway West
Individual stats have not been reported.

