Box: Mehlville 6, Francis Howell North 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|1
|0
|1
|Mehlville
|3
|3
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|6/6
|Mehlville
|2-0
|0-0
|6/6
|1/1
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)
|0
|3
|Will Raftery (#2, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Adnan Softic (#12, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Eldar Kladnjakovic (#23)
|1
|0
|Muamer Pandzic (#21, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Alen Mujakic (#14, F, Jr.)
|0
|1