Box: Mehlville 6, Francis Howell North 1
12Final
Francis Howell North101
Mehlville336
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North0-10-01/16/6
Mehlville2-00-06/61/1
Francis Howell North
Individual stats have not been reported.

MehlvilleGA
Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)30
Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)03
Will Raftery (#2, F, Jr.)10
Adnan Softic (#12, M, So.)10
Eldar Kladnjakovic (#23)10
Muamer Pandzic (#21, D, Sr.)01
Alen Mujakic (#14, F, Jr.)01

