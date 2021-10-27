 Skip to main content
Box: Mehlville 6, Ritenour 1
12Final
Ritenour101
Mehlville336
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour10-85-265/434/2
Mehlville15-26-054/312/1
Ritenour
Individual stats have not been reported.

MehlvilleGA
Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)22
Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)21
Endi Rizvic (#7, F, So.)10
Ernad Smajic (#9, M)10
Owen Foppe (#5, D, Jr.)01
Minel Husic (#3, D, Sr.)01

