Box: Mehlville 6, Ritenour 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Ritenour
|1
|0
|1
|Mehlville
|3
|3
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|10-8
|5-2
|65/4
|34/2
|Mehlville
|15-2
|6-0
|54/3
|12/1
|Ritenour
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Endi Rizvic (#7, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Ernad Smajic (#9, M)
|1
|0
|Owen Foppe (#5, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Minel Husic (#3, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
