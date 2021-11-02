Box: Mehlville 7, Cape Girardeau Central 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Cape Girardeau Central
|0
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|4
|3
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cape Girardeau Central
|5-2
|1-0
|24/3
|12/2
|Mehlville
|17-2
|6-0
|69/10
|12/2
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Endi Rizvic (#7, F, So.)
|1
|1
|Eldar Kladnjakovic (#23, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Muamer Pandzic (#21, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Adnan Softic (#12, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Ernad Smajic (#9, M)
|0
|1
