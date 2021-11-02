 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mehlville 7, Cape Girardeau Central 0
0 comments

Box: Mehlville 7, Cape Girardeau Central 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Cape Girardeau Central000
Mehlville437
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cape Girardeau Central5-21-024/312/2
Mehlville17-26-069/1012/2
MehlvilleGA
Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)21
Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)21
Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Sr.)11
Endi Rizvic (#7, F, So.)11
Eldar Kladnjakovic (#23, F, Sr.)10
Muamer Pandzic (#21, D, Sr.)01
Adnan Softic (#12, M, So.)01
Ernad Smajic (#9, M)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/271. SLUH (21-1) was idle.2. Chaminade (16-4) was idle.3. CBC (16-5) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt South (19-3) was idle.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News