Box: Mehlville 7, Webster Groves 0
  • 0
12Final
Webster Groves000
Mehlville167
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves6-42-027/319/2
Mehlville5-42-127/318/2
MehlvilleGA
Will Raftery (#2, F, So.)32
Nico Cataranicchia (#9, F, Jr.)20
Mirzet Softic (#25, B, Jr.)11
Sandy Sadikovic (#10, M, Sr.)10
Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Jr.)02
Anel Kafedzic (#21)01

