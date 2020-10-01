Box: Mehlville 7, Windsor (Imperial) 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|3-2
|1-1
|8/2
|11/2
|Mehlville
|2-0
|0-0
|10/2
|2/0
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Mirnes Fejzic (#3, M, Fr.)
|2
|1
|Will Raftery (#2, F, So.)
|2
|0
|Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Nico Cataranicchia (#9, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Ajdin Ahmetkadic (#7, M, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Anel Kafedzic (#21)
|0
|1
