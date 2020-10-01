 Skip to main content
Box: Mehlville 7, Windsor (Imperial) 0
  0
12Final
Windsor (Imperial)000
Mehlville007
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)3-21-18/211/2
Mehlville2-00-010/22/0
MehlvilleGA
Mirnes Fejzic (#3, M, Fr.)21
Will Raftery (#2, F, So.)20
Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Jr.)11
Nico Cataranicchia (#9, F, Jr.)11
Ajdin Ahmetkadic (#7, M, Fr.)11
Anel Kafedzic (#21)01

