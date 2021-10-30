 Skip to main content
Box: Mehlville 8, Lutheran South 0
Box: Mehlville 8, Lutheran South 0

12Final
Lutheran South000
Mehlville448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South7-161-526/175/3
Mehlville16-26-062/312/1
MehlvilleGA
Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Sr.)32
Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)32
Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)11
Ben Durkovic (#6, D, Sr.)10
Aldino Musanovic (#19, F, Sr.)01
Cade Harper (#13, M, Jr.)01

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/251. SLUH (21-1) was idle.2. Chaminade (16-4) def. St. Dominic (13-5), 3-0.3. CBC (15-5) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt So…

