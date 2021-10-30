Box: Mehlville 8, Lutheran South 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|4
|4
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|7-16
|1-5
|26/1
|75/3
|Mehlville
|16-2
|6-0
|62/3
|12/1
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Sr.)
|3
|2
|Nico Cataranicchia (#10, F, Sr.)
|3
|2
|Anis Smajlovic (#20, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Ben Durkovic (#6, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Aldino Musanovic (#19, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Cade Harper (#13, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
