|1
|Final
|Mehlville
|1
|1
|Oakville
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|6-7
|2-5
|29/2
|25/2
|Oakville
|5-14
|0-7
|22/1
|46/3
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Will Raftery (#2, MID, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Nico Cataranicchia (#19, MID, So.)
|0
|1
