12Final
Webster Groves000
Mehlville011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves2-10-14/13/1
Mehlville2-01-04/10/0
MehlvilleGA
Nico Cataranicchia (#19, MID, So.)10
Ricky Sparks (#7, MID, Sr.)01

