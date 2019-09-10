|1
|2
|Final
|Webster Groves
|0
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|2-1
|0-1
|4/1
|3/1
|Mehlville
|2-0
|1-0
|4/1
|0/0
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Nico Cataranicchia (#19, MID, So.)
|1
|0
|Ricky Sparks (#7, MID, Sr.)
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Final
|Webster Groves
|0
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|2-1
|0-1
|4/1
|3/1
|Mehlville
|2-0
|1-0
|4/1
|0/0
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Nico Cataranicchia (#19, MID, So.)
|1
|0
|Ricky Sparks (#7, MID, Sr.)
|0
|1
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.