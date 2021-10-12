Box: Metro 3, University City 2

|1
|2
|Final
|University City
|1
|1
|2
|Metro
|3
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|5-11
|0-5
|29/2
|59/4
|Metro
|6-3
|3-0
|35/2
|21/1
|University City
|G
|A
|Patrick Fuller (Sr.)
|2
|0
|Daniel Looby (Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jack Forster (So.)
|0
|1
|Metro
|Individual stats have not been reported.
