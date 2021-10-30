Box: MICDS 1, Parkway West 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Parkway West
|0
|0
|0
|MICDS
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|6-15
|2-4
|20/1
|33/1
|MICDS
|15-5
|5-1
|52/2
|20/1
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Eric Nohara-Leclair (#4, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Philip Ralph (#27, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
Tags
