Box: MICDS 1, Whitfield 0

|1
|2
|Final
|MICDS
|0
|0
|1
|Whitfield
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|12-4
|4-1
|34/2
|13/1
|Whitfield
|10-4
|0-0
|49/3
|11/1
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Mac Stevens (#23, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Landon Gelven (#2, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
