Box: MICDS 2, Priory 0

|1
|2
|Final
|MICDS
|1
|1
|2
|Priory
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|11-4
|4-1
|33/2
|13/1
|Priory
|5-9
|1-2
|29/2
|27/2
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Jason Klutho (#21, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Novo Onovwerosuoke (#11, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Samruddh Singh (#8, M, So.)
|0
|2
