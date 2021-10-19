Box: MICDS 6, Borgia 1

|1
|2
|Final
|MICDS
|1
|5
|6
|Borgia
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|14-4
|5-1
|24/1
|14/1
|Borgia
|2-16
|0-3
|27/2
|69/4
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Patrick Mason (#10, M, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Novo Onovwerosuoke (#11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Philip Ralph (#27, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Gordon Walker (#14, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jason Klutho (#21, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Samruddh Singh (#8, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Jack Lay (#5, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Borgia
|G
|A
|Zach Mort (#19, 5-10, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.