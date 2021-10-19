 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: MICDS 6, Borgia 1
0 comments

Box: MICDS 6, Borgia 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
MICDS156
Borgia011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS14-45-124/114/1
Borgia2-160-327/269/4
MICDSGA
Patrick Mason (#10, M, Sr.)21
Novo Onovwerosuoke (#11, F, Sr.)21
Philip Ralph (#27, M, Jr.)11
Gordon Walker (#14, F, Sr.)10
Jason Klutho (#21, M, Jr.)01
Samruddh Singh (#8, M, So.)01
Jack Lay (#5, M, Sr.)01

BorgiaGA
Zach Mort (#19, 5-10, M, Jr.)10

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: East St. Louis High football star Luther Burden picks Mizzou

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News