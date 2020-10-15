 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 6, Lutheran North 0
Box: MICDS 6, Lutheran North 0

12Final
MICDS336
Lutheran North000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS3-33-215/29/2
Lutheran North2-50-38/136/6
MICDSGA
Novo Onovwerosuoke (#11)20
Gordon Walker (#14)02
Logan Kane (#15)02
Cam Craig (#6)10
Paul Leibovitch (#8)10
Elliston Helms (#17)10
Grayson Koontz (#19)10
Haseeb Malik (#13)01
Luke Auble (#21)01

