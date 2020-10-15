Box: MICDS 6, Lutheran North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|MICDS
|3
|3
|6
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|3-3
|3-2
|15/2
|9/2
|Lutheran North
|2-5
|0-3
|8/1
|36/6
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Novo Onovwerosuoke (#11)
|2
|0
|Gordon Walker (#14)
|0
|2
|Logan Kane (#15)
|0
|2
|Cam Craig (#6)
|1
|0
|Paul Leibovitch (#8)
|1
|0
|Elliston Helms (#17)
|1
|0
|Grayson Koontz (#19)
|1
|0
|Haseeb Malik (#13)
|0
|1
|Luke Auble (#21)
|0
|1
