Box: MICDS 6, Sullivan 1
12Final
Sullivan011
MICDS606
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sullivan2-181-423/169/3
MICDS9-33-240/213/1
SullivanGA
Charlie Lohden (#9, M, Jr.)10

MICDSGA
Alexander Birkel (#18, Sr.)21
Harrison Engel (#24)20
Walter Ralph (#12, Sr.)10
Gordon Walker (#14)10
Hayden Fischer (#7, Sr.)02
Will Ploszay (#5)01
Patrick Mason (#10)01
Nick Scheele (#20)01

