Box: MICDS 6, Sullivan 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Sullivan
|0
|1
|1
|MICDS
|6
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sullivan
|2-18
|1-4
|23/1
|69/3
|MICDS
|9-3
|3-2
|40/2
|13/1
|Sullivan
|G
|A
|Charlie Lohden (#9, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Alexander Birkel (#18, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Harrison Engel (#24)
|2
|0
|Walter Ralph (#12, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Gordon Walker (#14)
|1
|0
|Hayden Fischer (#7, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Will Ploszay (#5)
|0
|1
|Patrick Mason (#10)
|0
|1
|Nick Scheele (#20)
|0
|1
