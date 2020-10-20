 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 7, Borgia 0
Box: MICDS 7, Borgia 0

  • 0
12Final
Borgia000
MICDS527
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia10-92-243/266/3
MICDS5-33-212/19/0
MICDSGA
Walter Ralph (#12, Sr.)21
Patrick Mason (#10)20
Harrison Engel (#24)11
Alexander Birkel (#18, Sr.)10
Gordon Walker (#14)10
Andrew Kuznetsov (#3, Jr.)02
Joe Nicpon (#16, Sr.)01
Nick Scheele (#20)01

