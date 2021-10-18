Box: MICDS 8, Lutheran North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|MICDS
|4
|4
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|4-11
|0-5
|19/1
|75/5
|MICDS
|13-4
|5-1
|42/3
|13/1
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Novo Onovwerosuoke (#11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Noah Kleinlehrer (#25, M, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Jack Lay (#5, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Gordon Walker (#14, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Andrew Kuznetsov (#3, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nish Divecha (#6, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Max Garcia (#22, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Maxwell Birkel (#26, M, Jr.)
|0
|1

