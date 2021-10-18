 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 8, Lutheran North 0
Box: MICDS 8, Lutheran North 0

12Final
Lutheran North000
MICDS448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North4-110-519/175/5
MICDS13-45-142/313/1
MICDSGA
Novo Onovwerosuoke (#11, F, Sr.)21
Noah Kleinlehrer (#25, M, Sr.)12
Jack Lay (#5, M, Sr.)11
Gordon Walker (#14, F, Sr.)11
Andrew Kuznetsov (#3, D, Sr.)10
Nish Divecha (#6, D, Sr.)10
Max Garcia (#22, M, So.)10
Maxwell Birkel (#26, M, Jr.)01

