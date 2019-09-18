|1
|2
|Final
|Ritenour
|0
|0
|0
|MICDS
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|1-5
|0-1
|6/1
|24/3
|MICDS
|6-2
|0-0
|22/3
|6/1
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Walter Ralph (#12, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Hayden Fischer (#7, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Will Ploszay (#5)
|0
|1
|Will Bohlmann (#11)
|0
|1
